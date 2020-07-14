Connections: Local businesses in Phase 4 share their concerns about reopening guidelines

We talk with local business owners in Phase 4 about their frustrations, concerns, and questions surrounding reopening. Many say they are confused by New York’s guidelines, and attempts to clarify what’s expected have been unsuccessful.
Our guests discuss how the pandemic has affected their businesses and how the uncertainty regarding reopening could impact them moving forward. Our guests:
- Imani Olear, founder of Yoga 4 a Good Hood, and co-owner of TRU Yoga
- Nicole deViere, founder of Yoga DrishTi Community Wellness
- Danielle Raymo, owner of the Rochester Brainery