WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Local businesses in Phase 4 share their concerns about reopening guidelines

By & 26 minutes ago

We talk with local business owners in Phase 4 about their frustrations, concerns, and questions surrounding reopening. Many say they are confused by New York’s guidelines, and attempts to clarify what’s expected have been unsuccessful.

Our guests discuss how the pandemic has affected their businesses and how the uncertainty regarding reopening could impact them moving forward. Our guests:

Tags: 
Coronavirus
small business

Related Content

Connections: Local small business owners on the economic response to the crisis

By & Apr 21, 2020

Small business owners and out-of-work Americans feel largely left behind in a sinking economy. The federal relief bill offered instant help to larger companies, but actual small businesses struggled to get approved, and then watched the money run out. On the state level, thousands of New Yorkers have had to make hundreds of phone calls just to get through, and many are still waiting for unemployment assistance. Rent and mortgages are increasingly unpaid, with no plan to suspend or address this part of the crisis.

How could the economic response have gone better? What could give more Americans a chance? Our guests explain their own challenges while offering ideas for the path forward:

Connections: How small business owners can access federal coronavirus relief funding

By & Apr 23, 2020

The Senate has approved a second coronavirus relief bill, which if passed, would revive the previous package's small business loan program that quickly ran out of funding. Local small business owners have expressed their anger and frustration over what they say is a complicated application process and lack of support by the government.

This hour, we discuss the new relief package and what small business owners need to know. Our guest answers questions from listeners who need help with the application process. Our guest: