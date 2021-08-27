WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: The latest on the evacuation from Afghanistan

By & 1 hour ago

After the attack at Kabul airport Thursday, smaller crowds are gathered outside the gates today. Americans working with Afghans trying to get out are now concerned that the airport won't be an option.

Our guest takes us inside the effort with the clock running down:

Related Content

Connections: Ellen Smith from Keeping Our Promise on breaking news from Afghanistan

By & Aug 26, 2021

We begin the first hour with breaking news from Afghanistan, where sources say 13 people were killed in an explosion at the Kabul airport. We're joined by Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise. The organization helps Afghan interpreters who served the U.S. military come to the U.S. on Special Immigrant Visas.

Smith weighs in on the situation in Afghanistan and the state of the evacuation. Our guest:

Connections: Rochester-based Afghans on the situation in Afghanistan, part 2

By & Aug 20, 2021

This hour begins with an update from President Biden on the situation in Afghanistan. Images and videos of Afghans desperate to flee the country after the Taliban's takeover have been circulating the internet. Afghans now living in Rochester have family trapped in in Afghanistan.

We hear from two Afghans who came to the U.S. on Special Immigrant Visas. They've been working with the local nonprofit organization, Keeping Our Promise, to try to help their family members escape. Our guests weigh in on the situation in Afghanistan:

  • Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
  • Nabila Qadiri Kohistani, Afghanistan native, and senior program focal point for the women's leadership program at Tetra Tech ARD in Kabul
  • Walid Omid Habibi, Afghanistan native who came to the U.S. on a Special Immigrant Visa after serving the U.S. military as an interpreter

Connections: Rochester-based Afghans on the situation in Afghanistan

By & Aug 20, 2021

Images and videos of Afghans desperate to flee the country after the Taliban's takeover have been circulating the internet. Afghans now living in Rochester have family trapped in in Afghanistan.

We hear from two Afghans who came to the U.S. on Special Immigrant Visas. They've been working with the local nonprofit organization, Keeping Our Promise, to try to help their family members escape. Our guests weigh in on the situation in Afghanistan:

  • Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
  • Najiba, Afghanistan native who came to the U.S. on a Special Immigrant Visa
  • Walid Omid Habibi, Afghanistan native who came to the U.S. on a Special Immigrant Visa after serving the U.S. military as an interpreter