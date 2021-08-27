Connections: The latest on the evacuation from Afghanistan

This hour begins with an update from President Biden on the situation in Afghanistan. Images and videos of Afghans desperate to flee the country after the Taliban's takeover have been circulating the internet. Afghans now living in Rochester have family trapped in in Afghanistan.
We hear from two Afghans who came to the U.S. on Special Immigrant Visas. They've been working with the local nonprofit organization, Keeping Our Promise, to try to help their family members escape. Our guests weigh in on the situation in Afghanistan:
- Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
- Nabila Qadiri Kohistani, Afghanistan native, and senior program focal point for the women's leadership program at Tetra Tech ARD in Kabul
- Walid Omid Habibi, Afghanistan native who came to the U.S. on a Special Immigrant Visa after serving the U.S. military as an interpreter