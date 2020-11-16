WXXI AM News
Connections: The Landmark Society's 2020 "Five to Revive"

By & 1 hour ago

We discuss the Landmark Society's annual Five to Revive – a list of local spaces and places they've pinned for historic preservation and revitalization. We talk about this year's list.

Our guests: 

  • Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society of Western New York 
  • Brad Huber, member of the Five to Revive Committee 
  • George Fontenette, member of the Clarissa St. Reunion Committee 
  • Briana Williams, Teen Empowerment youth history ambassador 
  • Kim Brumber, 67-89 Canal Street 
  • David Ciurzynski, Attica Opera House 
  • David Pacific, Joseph Ave. Arts and Culture Alliance 
Connections: The Landmark Society of Western New York's 2019 Five to Revive

By & Oct 18, 2019

Somewhere in your hometown, there is probably a historic building that you hope will be protected – a home, and old church, a beautiful barn. Each year, the Landmark Society of Western New York publishes a list called the Five to Revive. The goal is to raise awareness – and perhaps funding – for revitalizing these historic sites.

Our panel helps us explore the 2019 selections, and we discuss how adapting and revitalizing historic spaces can impact neighborhoods. Our guests: