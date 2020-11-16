Connections: The Landmark Society's 2020 "Five to Revive"

The Landmark Society of Western New York's 2019 Five to Revive

Somewhere in your hometown, there is probably a historic building that you hope will be protected – a home, and old church, a beautiful barn. Each year, the Landmark Society of Western New York publishes a list called the Five to Revive. The goal is to raise awareness – and perhaps funding – for revitalizing these historic sites.

Our panel helps us explore the 2019 selections, and we discuss how adapting and revitalizing historic spaces can impact neighborhoods. Our guests: