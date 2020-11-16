Connections: The Landmark Society's 2020 "Five to Revive"

We discuss the Landmark Society's annual Five to Revive – a list of local spaces and places they've pinned for historic preservation and revitalization. We talk about this year's list.
Our guests:
- Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Brad Huber, member of the Five to Revive Committee
- George Fontenette, member of the Clarissa St. Reunion Committee
- Briana Williams, Teen Empowerment youth history ambassador
- Kim Brumber, 67-89 Canal Street
- David Ciurzynski, Attica Opera House
- David Pacific, Joseph Ave. Arts and Culture Alliance