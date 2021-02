Ken Rudin, "The Political Junkie"

We're joined by Ken Rudin, long known as "The Political Junkie" to public radio audiences. Rudin discusses the tumultuous state of U.S. politics, including the challenge for Republicans after the riot at the capitol. We also discuss whether President Biden - who has built much of his career on an ability to compromise and pass legislation - has any desire to work across the aisle in his first year.

