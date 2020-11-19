WXXI AM News
Connections: Jen Lunsford, assemblymember-elect in the 135th District

The 135th Assembly District race was called Tuesday night, and Democrat Jen Lunsford won by a narrow margin. Incumbent Mark Johns, who was seeking a fifth term, led with 55% of the vote after Election Day. But after counting absentee ballots, Lunsford pulled ahead by 684 votes. She joins a group of young Democrats headed to Albany for their first term.

We talk to Lunsford about the state of the party and her priorities for the district. Our guest:

