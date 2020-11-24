Connections: Is it time to abolish the Electoral College?

Is it time to abolish the Electoral College?

Is it time to abolish the Electoral College? The question gained traction after the 2016 election, and has been the subject of heated debate in this election cycle.

Some critics say the Electoral College is an antiquated, undemocratic process that promotes minority rule. Some supporting it say it counteracts human impulses and protects the nation from dangers inherent in democracy.

We discuss the issue from several angles with our guests: