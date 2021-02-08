Connections: How will the music industry look post-pandemic?

How will the music industry look post-pandemic?

The music industry is attempting to relaunch after a mostly lost year due to the pandemic. Joywave's Daniel Armbruster joins us. He says that at any given time, roughly half of active bands are touring, and half are writing/recording. When restrictions lift, nearly all active bands will want to play live music. That will result in a glut, with not nearly enough venues to support the bands that want to play out or tour. What happens next? How many bands can survive this?

Armbruster takes us through the Joywave approach. Our guest: