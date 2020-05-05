Connections: How Sweden is handling the pandemic

If there's one country getting the most attention for going against the pandemic grain, it's Sweden. The Swedish leadership has decided to allow most of its society to remain open -- schools, businesses, public spaces. That doesn't mean that life in Sweden is entirely the same as it was before the pandemic. But it is clearly different than in many other countries. As a result, the death toll is far higher, but the public feels prepared for a long pandemic in ways some other countries might not.
Our guests are a Swedish expat and a Swedish citizen who can evaluate the different approaches, and why Swedish people have been more comfortable going it alone. Our guests:
- Oskar Bynke, co-owner of Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard on Seneca Lake
- Bruno Bosco, engineer living in Stockholm