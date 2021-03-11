Connections: How should we watch and judge documentaries?

How should we watch and judge documentaries?

According to Rolling Stone, 2020 was a strong year for documentaries, and the release of various high-profile docs this year indicates the trend is continuing. Some films are transparent in their aims -- journalistic, social justice-oriented, etc. -- while others are less obvious. With that in mind, through what lens should viewers watch or judge these films?

Our guests this hour offer their expertise, and we discuss a number of recent documentaries. Our guests: