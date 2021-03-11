Connections: How should we watch and judge documentaries?

According to Rolling Stone, 2020 was a strong year for documentaries, and the release of various high-profile docs this year indicates the trend is continuing. Some films are transparent in their aims -- journalistic, social justice-oriented, etc. -- while others are less obvious. With that in mind, through what lens should viewers watch or judge these films?
Our guests this hour offer their expertise, and we discuss a number of recent documentaries. Our guests:
- Linda Moroney, filmmaker, and director and programmer for the One Take Documentary Film Series
- Ambarien Alqadar, filmmaker, and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT
- Matthew Mann, video producer and documentary filmmaker