Connections: How reopening schools would impact essential support staff

There's a lot of debate about whether it's safe for teachers to be back in classrooms this fall. But they aren't the only ones who could potentially be at risk in this pandemic.
We talk to local cleaning staff members, food service workers, security officers, and bus drivers about their concerns. Our guests:
- Dan DiClemente, president of BENTE/AFSCME Local 2419
- Wilbert Navedo, bus driver for the RCSD
- Joe Jackson, lead school safety officer at Edison Career ad Technology High School
- Victor Wilson, custodian at Franklin
- Bonnie Ferrari, cook manager for food services at the RCSD
- Jessica Rinebold, lead secretary for the RCSD