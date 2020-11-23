Connections: How is remote learning going for local students and teachers?

How is remote learning going for local students and teachers? This hour, we hear from parents and a teacher about how their children and students are adapting to the virtual learning environment this fall. What's working? What are the challenges? What can be done to help keep students engaged and socialized over these virtual platforms?
Our guests address these questions are more:
- Christina Knauf, parent of a pre-K student at CP Rochester, and ELA teacher-leader at East Lower School in the RCSD
- Kearstin Brown, parent of two RCSD elementary scholars, and host for WXXI's Classical 91.5
- Scott Fitzgerald, parent of three students in the Fairport Central School District