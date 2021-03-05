Connections: How the pandemic has affected zero-waste programs

How the pandemic has affected zero-waste programs

Zero-waste initiatives in the U.S. gained momentum in 2019 and in early 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic abruptly halted that progress. Now, a year into the pandemic, some of those programs are getting back on track.

We talk about the state of food recycling initiatives, and about composting at the local level. If you've considered composting at home, our guests walk you through different ways to do it. Our guests: