WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: How the pandemic has affected zero-waste programs

By & 41 minutes ago

Zero-waste initiatives in the U.S. gained momentum in 2019 and in early 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic abruptly halted that progress. Now, a year into the pandemic, some of those programs are getting back on track.

We talk about the state of food recycling initiatives, and about composting at the local level. If you've considered composting at home, our guests walk you through different ways to do it. Our guests:

Tags: 
composting

Related Content

Connections: Discussing the rise in composting

By & Feb 27, 2020

Do you compost? According to the EPA, nearly 30 percent of what we throw away is made up of food scraps and yard waste. Nationally, composting is on the rise, and the practice is becoming more accessible to people who live in different settings – from apartments to houses, from cities to suburbs.

This hour, we continue our ongoing discussions about composting with local composters who share their methods. In studio:

  • Robert Putney, co-founder of Impact Earth
  • Brent Arnold, co-founder of Community Composting
  • Emmett Wilson, Ph.D. candidate at the University of Rochester, and adjunct lecturer at Nazareth College
  • Tom Moore, teacher at Ellwanger-Barry Nursery School and Kindergarten

Connections: Summer of Food - Vermiculture, composting, and reducing food waste

By Jul 20, 2017

Our Summer of Food series continues with a discussion about...well, worm poop. Vermiculture is the process of using worms to decompose organic waste. Landfills make up 17 percent of the nation's methane emissions, and companies like Organix Green Industries are using vermiculture to keep organic waste out of landfills and recycle it for a variety of uses. 

Organix Green Industries is partnering with a number of local organizations and municipalities to make vermiculture and composting more mainstream and help communities reduce their food waste. CEO Jacob Fox joins us to talk about the process, the impact, and his thoughts on the future of the industry.

Connections: Why is Composting All the Rage?

By Jun 1, 2015

Several major American cities are experimenting with composting in an effort to reduce waste. Washington DC is evaluating composting methods for urban farms and community gardens. Baltimore is composting. Howard County, Virginia, is collecting food waste from households as part of a pilot program. We'll examine why composting is all the rage -- for forward-thinking governments and homeowners. And yes, we'll answer the long list of questions our listeners have already submitted. What can you compost at home? Do coffee grounds work or not? How should compost be used -- to replace soil or simply to fertilize? Guests in studio: