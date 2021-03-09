Connections: How the pandemic is contributing to disparities in college applications

Research shows fewer high school seniors have applied to college during the pandemic, and the students who have been impacted the most are those from lower-income backgrounds. The data indicates that these students were more likely to be affected by financial challenges related to the pandemic, and also by direct health risks from the virus. Experts say the current disparity will contribute to education and wealth gaps in the long term.
What can be done? Our guests explain the challenges and share their ideas for how to support students. Our guests:
- Patricia Braus, director of strategy and policy at the Rochester Education Foundation
- Ian Mortimer, vice president of enrollment management at RIT, and board member for the Rochester Education Foundation
- Mary H. Gilbert, school counselor at East High School, and member of the Rochester College Access Network
- Crystal Clark, director of student support services at the Rochester City School District