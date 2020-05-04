Connections: How the pandemic is affecting vaccination rates for children

With all of the talk about a coronavirus vaccine, a concerning trend has taken hold in the United States and around the world: children are missing their routine visits for vaccination. The rates of vaccination are dropping sharply, but the experts hope that's a short-term trend that will soon be reversed. Doctors say a large factor is parents' fear of leaving the house with their kids, and in particular, fear of going to the hospital or doctors’ offices. But the medical community is sending an urgent signal: don't miss vaccination.
Our guests discuss the issues, and answer your questions about medical visits for children during the pandemic. Our guests:
- Dr. Stephen Cook, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and internal medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and medical director at the New York State Department of Health
- Dr. Elizabeth Murray, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong
- Dr. Laura Jean Shipley, M.D., associate medical director for Accountable Health Partners, and vice chair for behavioral and population health in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Dr. David Topa, M.D., pediatrician at Pittsford Pediatric Associates