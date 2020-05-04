Connections: How the pandemic is affecting vaccination rates for children

How the pandemic is affecting vaccination rates for children

With all of the talk about a coronavirus vaccine, a concerning trend has taken hold in the United States and around the world: children are missing their routine visits for vaccination. The rates of vaccination are dropping sharply, but the experts hope that's a short-term trend that will soon be reversed. Doctors say a large factor is parents' fear of leaving the house with their kids, and in particular, fear of going to the hospital or doctors’ offices. But the medical community is sending an urgent signal: don't miss vaccination.

Our guests discuss the issues, and answer your questions about medical visits for children during the pandemic. Our guests: