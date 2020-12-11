Connections: How NYS coronavirus policy is affecting struggling areas

How NYS coronavirus policy is affecting struggling areas

During his press briefing on Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo made announcements regarding vaccine distribution in New York State, and said that barbershops and salons will be allowed to reopen. We summarize his press briefing and update our listeners on the coronavirus response in the state.

Then, critics of state policy argue that it has disproportionately affected areas that were already struggling economically. Leading the calls for a new approach is the vice president of Rochester City Council, Willie Lightfoot, who is also a professional barber. He brings us up-to-date on the latest developments, including Friday's news. Our guest: