Connections: How mindfulness can help improve mental and physical health

How mindfulness can help improve mental and physical health

How can mindfulness techniques help improve mental and physical health, especially as we head into the pandemic winter? Writing for "Scientific American" last week, Melinda Wenner Moyer presented tips from disaster psychology that she says can help people cope during times of crisis. Among them are mindfulness and finding new ways to connect with family and friends.

This hour, our guests explore different ways to find happiness and incorporate mindfulness during the pandemic winter. They also discuss the connection between physical and mental health. Our guests: