Connections: How high school seniors are handling their graduation year

High school seniors would have been preparing for in-person graduation ceremonies and big celebrations this month. Instead, they're figuring out new ways to take finals, and watching graduation ceremonies via Zoom.
How are the students handling the change? Our guests are graduating seniors:
- Natalie Faas, senior at Churchville-Chili Senior High School
- Maggie Nagar, senior at Webster Schroeder High School
- Alecia Scott, senior at School Without Walls
- Will Cypher, senior at Pittsford Sutherland High School