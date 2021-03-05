Connections: How to help young adults recover from eating disorders

How eating disorders affect diverse groups of people

We have a discussion about how eating disorders affect diverse groups of people. As stated by a team at the University of Rochester Medical Center, "eating disorders pay no attention to class, color, age, or sexual orientation." A new national campaign called "Come as You Are" promotes body acceptance and validates the stories of patients, no matter where they are in their recovery journeys.

We learn about the campaign, the research behind eating disorders, and we'll hear from local individuals in recovery. In studio:

Mary Tantillo, professor of clinical nursing at the University of Rochester School of Nursing, clinical professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, and founder of The Healing Connection

Jennifer Slack, school psychologist and mother who is in recovery from an eating disorder

Christopher Fama, graduate student who is in recovery from an eating disorder

Maryssa Greer, student at MCC who is in recovery from an eating disorder

*To access the resources Mary Tantillo mentioned at the conclusion of this program, please visit www.nyeatingdisorders.org or call 585-276-6102.