Connections: How to help children understand their emotions during the pandemic

The holidays will look different this year for many families. How are children handling that and all of the changes that have come with the pandemic? What can caregivers and educators do to recognize when kids may be struggling?
We talk with the experts about how to help children understand their emotions during this difficult time. Our guests:
- JoAnne Pedro-Carroll, Ph.D., clinical psychologist, author, and speaker
- Melanie Funchess, director of community engagement and family support at the Mental Health Association of Rochester, and member of the Black Healers Network
- Brian Wray, award-winning children's book author