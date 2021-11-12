WXXI AM News
Connections

Connections: How has the pandemic affected the nursing profession?

WXXI's Beth Adams recently reported on how the pandemic has affected the nursing profession. A national nursing shortage has impacted the number of patients that can be admitted to hospitals, wait times in emergency departments, and more. Despite that, the pandemic has inspired the next generation of nurses. The University of Rochester of School of Nursing is expanding and enrollment is up.

This hour, Beth Adams joins us to discuss her reporting, and we hear from local nurses:

  • Beth Adams, host of Morning Edition at WXXI News
  • Kathy Peterson, chair and professor in the Department of Nursing at SUNY Brockport
  • Karen Keady, assistant dean of clinical practice at the University of Rochester School of Nursing, and chief nursing executive at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Connections: How to support medical professionals struggling with mental illness

By & Oct 25, 2021

Research shows the rates of mental illness and suicide are up among physicians. Dr. Ronald Epstein and colleagues are exploring how mental illness affects health care practitioners and the barriers to getting treatment.

We discuss the research and talk about how the pandemic has increased rates of burnout among medical professionals. Our guests:

  • Ronald Epstein, M.D., professor in Family Medicine, Psychiatry & Oncology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Chris Burleigh, R.N., nurse manager in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital 
  • Jefferson Svengsouk, M.D., professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Connections: Dr. Lucy McBride on redefining burnout

By & Jul 1, 2021

In a new piece for the Atlantic, Dr. Lucy McBride addresses burnout, and makes the case that the term should be used beyond the mental and physical fallout one may experience from work. She writes, "As a primary-care doctor, I'm witnessing the physical-health toll of collective trauma -- high blood pressure, headaches, herniated discs. And this has been before many people have returned to the office or resumed their pre-pandemic schedules."

McBride joins us for the hour to discuss why she thinks burnout should be redefined to include the mental and physical effects of stress in any sphere of life. Our guest:

  • Lucy McBride, M.D., practicing internal medicine physician in Washington, D.C., and contributor to the Atlantic

Connections: Discussing compassion fatigue

By & Aug 25, 2020

A local physician is sharing her experiences with compassion fatigue. It's an issue we've addressed on this program in the past, and with the demands on health care professionals during the coronavirus pandemic, understanding the issue has become even more relevant.

Dr. Deborah Pierce was feeling the effects of clinician burnout. She says after pushing through the stigma and shame of requesting time off, she did, and emerged with a clear head and heart. She said that made her better able to serve her patients.

This hour, we reexamine compassion fatigue and how to work through it with our guests:

  • Dr. Deborah Pierce, M.D., clinical associate professor of family medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Shani Wilson, physician assistant who specializes in internal medicine and medication assisted therapy, and current chair of the Rochester Police Accountability Board