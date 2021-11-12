Connections: How has the pandemic affected the nursing profession?

How has the pandemic affected the nursing profession?

WXXI's Beth Adams recently reported on how the pandemic has affected the nursing profession. A national nursing shortage has impacted the number of patients that can be admitted to hospitals, wait times in emergency departments, and more. Despite that, the pandemic has inspired the next generation of nurses. The University of Rochester of School of Nursing is expanding and enrollment is up.

This hour, Beth Adams joins us to discuss her reporting, and we hear from local nurses: