Connections: How has family planning been affected by the pandemic?

How has family planning been affected by the pandemic?

The pandemic has led many people who want to start or grow their families to ask if they should put those goals on hold. There are concerns about health, about finances, and about when the threat of COVID-19 will end. The Wall Street Journal analyzed data from the Guttmacher Institute and found that 45 percent of 18 to 34-year-old women surveyed said they were changing their plans due to COVID-19. The pandemic has also affected birth rates in different ways around the world.

This hour, we talk with local doctors about this issue, and we hear what they'd been discussing with their patients. Our guests: