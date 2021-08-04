Connections: How do the vaccination wars in pro sports affect the public?

How do the vaccination wars in pro sports affect the public?

Some high-profile athletes are not only turning down the COVID vaccine; they’re using social media to spread their opposition. For sports fans, it can be a difficult spot. Shaun Nelms is one of the biggest Buffalo Bills fans around; he’s also the superintendent of East High School, and he’s worked to dispel misinformation about vaccines. So when some of his favorite Bills players are boasting about being unvaccinated, what does he do? The American public turns to a wide range of people for ideas on how to act. Star athletes have influence.

We discuss the vaccination wars in pro sports, and the effect on the public. Our guests: