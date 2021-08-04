WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: How do the vaccination wars in pro sports affect the public?

By & 50 minutes ago

Some high-profile athletes are not only turning down the COVID vaccine; they’re using social media to spread their opposition. For sports fans, it can be a difficult spot. Shaun Nelms is one of the biggest Buffalo Bills fans around; he’s also the superintendent of East High School, and he’s worked to dispel misinformation about vaccines. So when some of his favorite Bills players are boasting about being unvaccinated, what does he do? The American public turns to a wide range of people for ideas on how to act. Star athletes have influence.

We discuss the vaccination wars in pro sports, and the effect on the public. Our guests:

Related Content

Connections: Discussing how to talk to people who choose not to get vaccinated

By & Jul 29, 2021

Author Tom Nichols says the time has come to start shaming Americans who are declining to be vaccinated. Nichols says the prime targets of his frustration are white conservatives, and he should know something about that group, being a white conservative himself.

But many health care providers caution against shaming and mocking, saying that patience and understanding are still required to increase the ranks of the vaccinated. Our guests debate it:

  • Tom Nichols, contributing writer at The Atlantic, and author of the new book "Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy"
  • Dr. Deborah Pierce, family physician with Highland Family Medicine
  • Dr. Mario Elia, professor of family medicine at Western University