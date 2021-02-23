Connections: How do conspiracy theories take shape?

How do conspiracy theories take shape?

Americans who believe in the QAnon conspiracies are expecting Donald Trump to be reinaugurated on March 4th, following the collapse of the conspiracy that Trump had arrested Joe Biden prior to January 20th. Why do these beliefs persist? And how do you interact with loved ones who go down this path?

A team of researchers has been working on a framework for understanding Q and conspiracy beliefs in general. They've identified some common aspects that tend to foment this type of thinking. Our guests: