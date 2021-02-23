WXXI AM News
Connections: How do conspiracy theories take shape?

By & 2 minutes ago

Americans who believe in the QAnon conspiracies are expecting Donald Trump to be reinaugurated on March 4th, following the collapse of the conspiracy that Trump had arrested Joe Biden prior to January 20th. Why do these beliefs persist? And how do you interact with loved ones who go down this path?

A team of researchers has been working on a framework for understanding Q and conspiracy beliefs in general. They've identified some common aspects that tend to foment this type of thinking. Our guests:

  • Joanne Miller, professor of political science and international relations at the University of Delaware
  • Christina Farhart, professor of political science at Carleton College
Epistemology
conspiracy theories
QANON

Related Content

Connections: Author Guy Harrison on coronavirus conspiracy theories

By & Aug 12, 2020

We talk with Guy Harrison, an author known for his work on skepticism and atheism. He joins us to discuss conspiracy theories, particularly those related to the coronavirus. In a recent piece for Psychology Today he wrote, "In the coming months, an avalanche of pandemic-related fantasies, lies, and medical fraud will continue to swarm the globe. There will be no limit to the absurdity and cruelty of bad information coming. Prepare to think well or prepare to be a victim, because poor thinking skills can cost you time, money, dignity, good health, maybe even your life."

Harrison is our guest for the hour. 

Connections: "Plandemic," and how to have conversations with people who believe conspiracy theories

By & May 15, 2020

“Plandemic” – the debunked film about COVID-19, featuring a discredited researcher – went viral before platforms did their best to remove it. More than eight million people watched the movie, which pushes conspiracy theories and misinformation about the origins of and treatments for COVD-19. While news sources have reported on the hoax, many people have shared points and clips from the film, saying they believe the information that has been proven false.

How do you have conversations with people who promote narratives that don’t rely on facts or evidence? This hour, we have a conversation about epistemology and media literacy as they relate to “Plandemic” and beyond. Our guests:

  • Zeynep Soysal, assistant professor of philosophy at the University of Rochester
  • Richard Feldman, professor of philosophy at the University of Rochester
  • Jeremy Sarachan, chair of the Media and Communication Department; and associate professor and program director of interactive media, video, and game design at St. John Fisher College

Connections: Anthony Magnabosco on street epistemology

By & Mar 25, 2020

When's the last time you convinced someone to change their mind? Most of us are not very effective when it comes to debate. We dig in on our positions, and we expend a lot of emotional energy, and nothing changes. Our guest is a man who is helping build an entirely new way of talking to people with vastly different beliefs. He's published hundreds of videos of calm, careful exploration of beliefs. And he does most of it in a public park, when strangers are willing to stop and chat. We get a new way of thinking, talking, and examining beliefs.

Our guest: