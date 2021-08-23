WXXI AM News
Connections

Connections: How the delta variant is impacting wedding planning

By & 32 minutes ago

Weddings have been made more complicated by the delta variant of the coronavirus. Some couples are deciding to mandate vaccination -- both out of safety, and in hopes of convincing all family to get vaccinated. Others are waiting for more guidance. The strain on families has resulted in some ruptures.

Our guests discuss their upcoming weddings, and how they're handling the changing pandemic. Our guests:

  • Cathy Yount, Ph.D. student in epidemiology at the University of Rochester, who is getting married in October
  • Chris Grocki, owner/operator of the Historic German House
  • Kelsea Wemett and John Howe, getting married next month

