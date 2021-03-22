Connections: How CurAte aims to help local restaurants during the pandemic

How CurAte aims to help local restaurants during the pandemic

A new initiative aims to help local restaurant owners during the pandemic. CurAte delivers mystery dinners to customers throughout the Rochester area; the meals are made by local restaurants -- many of them minority-owned businesses. CurAte's founders say they want to help restaurants survive the pandemic, and by taking the customer work and deliveries off of their plates, restaurants can focus on making meals.

This hour, we talk about CurAte, the restaurants they've worked with, and the state of the industry during the pandemic. Our guests: