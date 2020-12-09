WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: How can companies create a more diverse workforce?

By & 18 minutes ago

The Laboratory for Laser Energetics at the University of Rochester is set to double its staff. Recruiters say they are dedicated to improving representation of minority groups among the LLE's workforce. They are hosting an upcoming information session and diversity career fair to help achieve that goal.

This hour, we preview those meetings and have a broader discussion about the steps companies can take to build a diverse workforce. Our guests:

  • Terry Kessler, diversity manager and senior research engineer at the Laboratory for Laser Energetics at the University of Rochester
  • Kevin Beckford, director of staff diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of Rochester; and member of the Pittsford Town Board
Tags: 
diversity

Related Content

Connections: Where should companies look to find Black talent?

By & Sep 24, 2020

The CEO of Wells Fargo said this week that the company doesn't hire many Black workers because there isn't a large pool of Black talent. That set off conversations in offices and communities across the country. Where should companies look to find talent? Why is there a disconnect?

Our guests explore it:

  • Adrian Hale, senior manager of talent strategy, workforce development, and education initiatives at the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce
  • Simeon Banister, vice president of community programs at the Rochester Area Community Foundation
  • Mohammed Ahamed, CEO and chief diversity officer at Engaging Diversity and Inclusion (EDI)