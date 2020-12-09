Connections: How can companies create a more diverse workforce?

The Laboratory for Laser Energetics at the University of Rochester is set to double its staff. Recruiters say they are dedicated to improving representation of minority groups among the LLE's workforce. They are hosting an upcoming information session and diversity career fair to help achieve that goal.
This hour, we preview those meetings and have a broader discussion about the steps companies can take to build a diverse workforce. Our guests:
- Terry Kessler, diversity manager and senior research engineer at the Laboratory for Laser Energetics at the University of Rochester
- Kevin Beckford, director of staff diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of Rochester; and member of the Pittsford Town Board