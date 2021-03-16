Connections: How can businesses work together to address climate change?

How can businesses work together to address climate change?

A new solar array in Wayne County is providing electricity for affordable housing communities in Rochester. More than 6,000 panels are generating power for more than 500 Rochester apartments. It's a partnership between GreenSpark Solar and Home Leasing. How does it work? And will the project serve as a model for other initiatives in the future?

We discuss the area's newest solar farm and how businesses can work together to address climate change. Our guests: