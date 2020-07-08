Connections: How camps are getting creative during the pandemic summer

Camps across our area have taken creative steps to bring programming to kids and families this summer. From day camps, to virtual experiences, to “camp-in-a-box,” we talk about opportunities during this pandemic summer.
Our guests:
- Jason Gottfried, associate executive director for the YMCA of Greater Rochester
- Kim Ferris-Church, humane education manager for Lollypop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester
- Laura Kriegel, executive director of Camp Stomping Ground
- Reenah Golden, founder and artistic director of the Avenue BlackBox Theatre
- Melinda Merante, CEO of Gilda’s Club Rochester
- Calin Lawrence, board member for Camp Vick
- Simona Benenati, communications coordinator at Flower City Arts Center
- Sally Bittner Bonn, director of youth education at Writers & Books