Connections

Connections: How camps are getting creative during the pandemic summer

Camps across our area have taken creative steps to bring programming to kids and families this summer. From day camps, to virtual experiences, to “camp-in-a-box,” we talk about opportunities during this pandemic summer.

Our guests:

Coronavirus
camp

Related Content

Connections: How will summer camps operate during a pandemic?

Families across the country are thinking ahead to the summer months, and many have questions about summer camps for kids. Will programs be available? If camps open, how will they operate during the pandemic? Camp directors have difficult decisions to make.

This hour, we talk to the leaders of local camps about how they are gearing up for the summer of 2020. Our guests: