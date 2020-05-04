WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: How to build a garden for pollinators

By & 54 minutes ago

If you're spending most of your time at home these days, you're probably among the many people who are looking to improve their landscaping, yard, or garden. We've had a great deal of interest from listeners about planting and growing during quarantine.

This hour, we revisit that theme, and we take a particularly close look at building native gardens for pollinators. The experts answer our questions and yours about the role of pollinators, the dos and don’ts of creating a garden that supports them, and we talk about the recent buzz surrounding the Asian giant hornet (that’s the only bee pun for the hour, we promise). Our guests:

Tags: 
gardening
bees
pollination

Related Content

Connections: Discussing tips for planting and gardening during the pandemic

By & Mar 25, 2020

One of the few activities that remains entirely appropriate during the pandemic is time outdoors, and for many people, that includes planting / gardening / growing. As the weather slowly warms, our guests explore all the things we can do to grow our own food; improve our landscape; and more.

But first, WXXI health reporter Brett Dahlberg joins us for an update on the state of COVID-19.

Our guests:

  • Brett Dahlberg, WXXI health reporter
  • Petra Page-Mann, co-founder of Fruition Seeds
  • Nathaniel Mich, urban farming and edible education specialist at Foodlink
  • Pamela Reese Smith, community garden coordinator for the City of Rochester

Connections: An update on bees and their impact on agriculture and the economy

By & Aug 9, 2019

Earlier this week, Senator Chuck Schumer expressed his concerns about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to stop collecting data on bee populations in places like Rochester. WXXI reporter Noelle Evans covered this story, and the impact that a lack of research could have on New York’s agriculture and economy. Bee populations have been declining for decades due to climate change, changes in biodiversity, and pesticides.

This hour, we talk about the USDA’s decision, the impact it could have, an update on pesticides, and what can be done to protect bee colonies in our area. In studio:

Connections: Bees 101

By & Jun 15, 2018

We have a conversation about bees. Where have they gone? Why have colonies collapsed? How can you recognize which types of bees are in your backyard and what you should do about them?

Matt Kelly is a writer who specializes in bees. He joins us to discuss.