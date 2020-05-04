Connections: How to build a garden for pollinators

How to build a garden for pollinators

If you're spending most of your time at home these days, you're probably among the many people who are looking to improve their landscaping, yard, or garden. We've had a great deal of interest from listeners about planting and growing during quarantine.

This hour, we revisit that theme, and we take a particularly close look at building native gardens for pollinators. The experts answer our questions and yours about the role of pollinators, the dos and don’ts of creating a garden that supports them, and we talk about the recent buzz surrounding the Asian giant hornet (that’s the only bee pun for the hour, we promise). Our guests: