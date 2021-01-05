WXXI AM News
Connections: How are local school districts heading into the start of 2021?

How are local school districts heading into the start of 2021? We talk with the superintendents of Brighton, Greece, and West Irondequoit Central School Districts about their plans for the pandemic winter. Parts of each of those towns were designated as Orange Zones before Thanksgiving. Under the state’s rules, school buildings within Orange Zones must close to in-person learning for at least four calendar days and cannot reopen until testing criteria is met.

During his press briefing Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo touted the benefits of in-person learning, but said it’s up to the districts to make the final decision about when schools reopen after meeting criteria.

This hour, the superintendents discuss their districts’ learning models, how students and staff are adapting, and what they expect in their schools for the next several months. Our guests: 

