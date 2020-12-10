Connections: Highlighting Black women of great achievement

Highlighting Black women of great achievement

The National Women's Hall of Fame is posthumously inducting six Black women of great achievement: suffragist Mary Church Terrell, singer Aretha Franklin, nurse Barbara Hillary, librarian Barbara Rose Johns Powell, medical research revolutionizer Henrietta Lacks, and author Toni Morrison.

The Hall will host a virtual induction event Thursday evening co-hosted by 2019 inductee Angela Davis and League of Women Voters President Dr. Deborah Turner. We preview the event and discuss the remarkable inductees. Our guests: