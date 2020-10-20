Connections: Harry Bronson and Peter Vazquez, candidates for the 138th Assembly District

Harry Bronson and Peter Vazquez, candidates for the 138th Assembly District

We talk with the candidates for the 138th Assembly District. Democratic incumbent Harry Bronson and Republican Peter Vazquez are vying for the seat. Bronson, a small business owner, is seeking his sixth term in office. Vazquez is a high school teacher, business owner, and veteran, and this is his fourth attempt at winning the seat.

We talk to them about their platforms and a number of issues affecting the district. Our guests: