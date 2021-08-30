Connections: The future of American football

WXXI AM News
When Peyton Manning went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month, he issued a call for the revitalization of youth football. Manning warned that the game is losing players at every level, and he said that the safety improvements should be enough to convince parents to send their kids out on the field again. Is he right?

We discuss the state of football, and we address Manning's plea for more kids of all ages to be playing the game. Our guests:

