Connections: A fresh look at approaches to growing

Have you noticed colorful mushrooms in your yard or in local parks? It has been a very rainy July, and experts say fungi fruit under such wet conditions. It's a reminder of how much is happening underground, and perhaps, how little we think about that -- or how little control we have -- when it comes to caring for our lawns or green spaces.
Are more people considering monoculture or should biodiversity be the goal? This hour, we take a fresh look at approaches to growing with our guests:
- Marci Muller, horticulture program leader with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
- Alison Espinosa, urban agriculture educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension on Monroe County
- Noreen Riordan, certified arborist with Monster Tree Service