Connections: Fred Guttenberg, anti-gun violence activist and author of "Find the Helpers"

Fred Guttenberg, anti-gun violence activist and author of "Find the Helpers"

We're joined by Fred Guttenberg, an anti-gun violence activist whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. Her death came just four months after the loss of his brother Michael, an emergency medical worker who died of a 9/11-related cancer. Since his daughter's murder, Guttenberg has dedicated his life to advocating for gun safety legislation and, in his words, "break up the gun lobby." His new book, "Find the Helpers," chronicles his work and highlights the people who have been part of his and his brother's journey.

He is our guest for the hour: