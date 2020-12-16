WXXI AM News
Connections

Connections: Fred Guttenberg, anti-gun violence activist and author of "Find the Helpers"

1 hour ago

We're joined by Fred Guttenberg, an anti-gun violence activist whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. Her death came just four months after the loss of his brother Michael, an emergency medical worker who died of a 9/11-related cancer. Since his daughter's murder, Guttenberg has dedicated his life to advocating for gun safety legislation and, in his words, "break up the gun lobby." His new book, "Find the Helpers," chronicles his work and highlights the people who have been part of his and his brother's journey.

He is our guest for the hour:

gun laws
gun control
gun violence
gun safety

Connections: Jeremy Richman on preventing violence and building compassion

Oct 3, 2017

Jeremy Richman is a neuro-pharmacologist, but after his six-year-old daughter, Avielle, was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, he and his wife shifted their focus to preventing violence and building compassion through brain research and education.

He is a guest of St. John Fisher College, but first, we talk to him on Connections about the impact of mass shootings on communities. Our guests: