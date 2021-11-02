Connections: Exploring vegan dining

Exploring vegan dining

New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells wrote a scathing review of Eleven Madison Park's new vegan menu. The restaurant announced an animal-free policy in May. Wells writes, "Almost none of the main ingredients taste quite like themselves in the 10-course, $335 menu the restaurant unwrapped this June after a 15-month pandemic hiatus. Some are so obviously standing in for meat or fish that you almost feel sorry for them."

We've heard from local vegans who say it's not necessary to reinvent the wheel in order to serve a tasty vegan dish. This hour, we talk about vegan dining with our guests: