Connections: Exploring the region during the pandemic winter

What can we do to socialize safely during the pandemic winter? We explore local outdoor adventures and excursions for people of all ages. Our guests provide a tour guide, of sorts. We talk about a range of activities in the Rochester/Finger Lakes Region -- from public art, to parks, winter sports, outdoor dining and markets, and more.
Our guests:
- Chris Clemens, creator of the Exploring Upstate blog
- Nina Piccini, digital engagement manager for Letchworth Gateway Villages
- Rachel Laber Pulvino, director of market communications and public relations for Visit Rochester
- Quajay Donnell, Rochester-based photographer capturing public art and the community
- Matt Lark, natural resource specialist for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forest, Hector Ranger District