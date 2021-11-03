WXXI AM News
Connections: Exploring local job training programs for young people

1 hour ago

The uptick in violence in Rochester has community leaders brainstorming ways to help young people stay safe. Some of their ideas include job training initiatives. 

RochesterWorks! is launching a multi-million-dollar program aimed at providing job training and job opportunities for several hundred young people. That program is one of several that we discuss this hour with our guests:

  • Dave Seeley, executive director of RochesterWorks!
  • Jonathan Compton, divisional director of workforce development at the Urban League
  • Sara Hughes, "relationship artist," who helps connect young people to join training opportunities
  • Larrice Richardson, 2020 RCSD graduate enrolled in the Automotive Technology program at MCC
  • Tyriek Hagan, aka "Wingz," lyricist and entrepreneur