Connections: Exploring local job training programs for young people

The uptick in violence in Rochester has community leaders brainstorming ways to help young people stay safe. Some of their ideas include job training initiatives.
RochesterWorks! is launching a multi-million-dollar program aimed at providing job training and job opportunities for several hundred young people. That program is one of several that we discuss this hour with our guests:
- Dave Seeley, executive director of RochesterWorks!
- Jonathan Compton, divisional director of workforce development at the Urban League
- Sara Hughes, "relationship artist," who helps connect young people to join training opportunities
- Larrice Richardson, 2020 RCSD graduate enrolled in the Automotive Technology program at MCC
- Tyriek Hagan, aka "Wingz," lyricist and entrepreneur