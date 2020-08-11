Connections: Examining immigration and tourism issues caused by closing U.S. land borders

Examining immigration and tourism issues caused by closing U.S. land borders

On Monday, the New York Times reported on a new immigration rule proposed by the Trump administration: the President is considering allowing border officials to temporarily block American citizens or permanent legal residents from returning to the country if there's reason to believe they have been exposed to or have contracted the coronavirus. Meanwhile, land borders between the U.S. and Mexico and the U.S. and Canada remain closed to nonessential travel. While the administration says the move was made to curb the spread of COVID-19, immigration advocates say the closure of the border with Mexico seemed designed to curb migration to the U.S.

This hour, we examine these issues from a legal perspective and also in regard to travel, tourism, and the economy. Our guests: