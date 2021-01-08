WXXI AM News
Connections: Dr. Robert Biernbaum of Trillium Health on vaccines; Erica Fee, trial participant

We talk with Dr. Robert Biernbaum, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Trillium Health. Dr. Biernbaum discusses vaccine distribution and responds to Governor Cuomo's criticism of local health leaders.

Then, we hear from a local vaccine trial participant who learned this week when her study was unblinded that she received the Pfizer vaccine. Erica Fee is the producer of the Keybank Rochester Fringe Festival. We talk to her about her experience and how the pandemic has affected her work and the arts community.

Our guests:

  • Robert Biernbaum, D.O., senior vice president and chief medical officer at Trillium Health
  • Erica Fee, participant in the Pfizer vaccine trial, and producer of the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival

*The conversation with RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small originally scheduled for this hour will be rescheduled for next week. Myers-Small will discuss the district's reopening plan.

