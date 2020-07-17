Connections: Dr. Michael Mendoza on coping with pandemic fatigue

Dr. Michael Mendoza on coping with pandemic fatigue

So you're fatigued with the pandemic. How tired do you think Dr. Michael Mendoza is? The Monroe County Public Health Commissioner has become a leading voice in the effort to reduce cases and increase safety.

Dr. Mendoza joins us to discuss how we can cope with pandemic fatigue while still making good decisions. We look ahead to the fall and beyond, and we discuss what the public needs to do to keep local numbers among the soundest in the country. Our guest: