Connections: Dr. Ed Walsh on the latest on COVID-19 vaccines

Dr. Ed Walsh on the latest on COVID-19 vaccines

On Monday, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and up. It's the first COVID-19 vaccine to move beyond the emergency use category. Experts expect the news the lead to a wave of new vaccine mandates by hospitals, higher education institutions, businesses, and more. Meanwhile, according to Reuters, Israel's Health Ministry is reporting that a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine has significantly improved protection against infection and serious illness for people aged 60 and older, compared to their peers who only received two doses.

This hour, we're joined by Dr. Ed Walsh, who has led vaccine trials locally. He answers our questions and yours about the vaccines, boosters, and more. Our guest: