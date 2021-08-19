WXXI AM News
Connections: Dr. Angela Branche on COVID-19 booster shots

The Biden administration has recommended some American adults get a COVID-19 booster shot. Adults who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will be eligible beginning in September. Meanwhile, some health experts say there's no definitive evidence that a booster is needed for all adults, and the focus should be on Americans and people across the globe who are unvaccinated.

Dr. Angela Branche has done significant work on vaccine development. She joins us to answer our questions and yours about COVID-19 boosters. Our guest:

  • Angela Branche, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases), and co-director of the Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Connections: Addressing vaccine mistrust

By & Dec 16, 2020

Historic abuse of communities of color through medical research has many Black Americans hesitant about getting a COVID vaccine. Dr. Angela Branche is working to address those concerns. She joins us along with community activist Justin Morris and vaccine trial participant Jackie Dozier to discuss a number of issues and questions surrounding the vaccines, and how to ensure communities of color feel informed.

Our guests:

  • Angela Branche, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases), and co-director of the Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Justin Morris, community activist
  • Jackie Dozier, vaccine trial participant