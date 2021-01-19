Connections: Discussing workplace debates about COVID-19 vaccines

What can employers do if workers refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19? What can employees do if they don't want a vaccine, but are being told they must get one? Where are the lines drawn? Who is protected by the law?
These workplace debates about vaccines are already popping up. Our guests are attorneys who try to help us navigate these questions:
- Karlee Bolaños, attorney with Bolaños Lowe
- Jack Tuckner, founding partner of Tuckner, Sipser, Weinstock & Sipser
- Elizabeth Cordello, chair of the labor and employment practice group at Pullano & Farrow