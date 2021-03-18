Connections: Discussing working from home, post-pandemic

More American workers are doing their jobs from home than ever before, thanks to the pandemic. Skeptical managers have had a chance to see a full year's worth of evidence about whether remote work can be productive. Now, more workers, particularly younger workers, are seeking out jobs that allow for flexible schedules and working from home.
How sustainable is that arrangement? Our guests discuss it:
- Will Fletcher, software engineer
- Saj Hoffman-Hussain, senior digital content strategist
- Jaime Barclay, director of school partnerships at the Learning Innovation Catalyst
- Joe Sayre, Rochester resident