Connections: Discussing updates related to autism screening, support, and advocacy

We have a conversation about a number of subjects related to autism. Our guests help us understand a new screening process, how to help families navigate pandemic challenges, and how to improve police interactions with people who have autism.
Our guests:
- Dylan Dailor, author and autism self-advocate
- Susan Hyman, M.D., professor of pediatrics, and division chief of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital at Strong
- Lisa Latten, health project coordinator for the Southern Tier Initiative in the Division of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Rachel Rosner, director of education and support services for AutismUp
*Dr. Hyman recommends these resources for families affected by the pandemic. More information can be found here. People interested in volunteering for URMC research related to auditory processing can email developmental_research@urmc.rochester.edu.
This conversation is part of Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies, in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.