Connections: Discussing the United Way's 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge

The United Way of Greater Rochester is heading up a 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge to help people in our community develop a deeper understanding of how racism affects their daily lives.
Our guests talk about the challenge and what they hope participants learn. Our guests:
- Cicely Strickland-Ruiz, COO of the United Way of Greater Rochester
- Angelica Perez-Delgado, president and CEO of Ibero-American Action League
- Sasha Mitchell, program administrator for the Racial Equity & Justice Initiative (REJI) at St. Joseph's Neighborhood Center
- Todd Butler, president and CEO of Causewave Community Partners