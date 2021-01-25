Connections: Discussing the state of vaccine distribution in Monroe County

Discussing the state of vaccine distribution in Monroe County

Thousands of people in the Finger Lakes region have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and hundreds of thousands more are still waiting for their turn. Many who are eligible have tried to schedule appointments, only to find that there isn't enough vaccine supply. Others are asking when the state will open up their phases.

Our guests are the co-leaders of the Monroe County Vaccination Task Force. We spend the hour discussing what distribution looks like in Monroe County, how to access an appointment when you become eligible for the vaccine, and everything else you need to know at this stage in the process. Our guests: