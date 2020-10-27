Connections: Discussing the state of police training with retired RPD officers

The death of Daniel Prude in police custody has led to conversations about police training. What are officers trained to do in specific situations? Should that training be changed?
We talk with a retired Rochester Police Department sergeant and a retired Rochester Police Department lieutenant about the state of police training. Our guests:
- Marvin Stepherson, retired sergeant with the Rochester Police Department, and adjunct professor in the Adult Pathway Program at Roberts Wesleyan College
- Janssen Rembert, retired lieutenant with the Rochester Police Department