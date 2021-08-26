WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Discussing the staffing crisis for direct support professionals

By & 1 hour ago

Leaders from organizations that provide services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities say they are dealing with a staffing crisis. Direct support professionals provide assistance to people disabilities, helping them live and work in their communities. Leaders say there was a staffing shortage prior to the pandemic due to inadequate funding, and now the issue has reached a crisis point.

This hour, we discuss the role of direct support professionals, the state of staffing for their field, and the impact the shortage has on people with disabilities. Our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk